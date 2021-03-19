KINGSPORT — It will soon be against the law to smoke at the city's playgrounds.
During its regular meeting last week, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on first reading to approve an ordinance prohibiting smoking on city-owned playgrounds. A second reading is scheduled to take place at the BMA's April 6 meeting.
If approved, the ordinance would go into effect two weeks later. The $50 citations would be issued by the Kingsport Police Department.
Kingsport is making this move in response to the Tennessee Legislature recently passing Public Chapter 529, which allows municipalities to impose such restrictions. The ordinance received vocal support from local public health professionals, including addiction specialists and pediatricians, said Alderwoman Jennifer Adler.
"I am grateful for recent legislation from the state of Tennessee that allows us to pass this ordinance and help ensure a healthy play environment for all Kingsport children,” Adler said.
Approximately 1 in 5 Sullivan County residents smoke, which is higher than the national average, Adler said, adding that lowering the rates of tobacco use is a critical way to improve the overall health of the community.
According to Assistant City Manager Michael Borders, the new ordinance covers tobacco and hemp products used in cigarettes, cigars and pipes. People will not be able to smoke in the playground areas, but can smoke in other parts of the parks.
Kingsport already has the authority to prohibit the use of electronic smoking devices (vaping) on or in city-owned facilities and properties. Borders said when signs are erected to warn visitors of the smoking ban at playgrounds, those signs will also address vaping as well.