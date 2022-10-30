KINGSPORT — John Kaywood, who has been working part time as executive director of Kingsport Theatre Guild (KTG) for the past year, has been hired full time to lead the theater into its next chapter.
Kaywood is a Kingsport native, born in the Model City in 1991. He attended Rock Springs Elementary, Colonial Heights Middle and the former Sullivan South High School.
After high school, Kaywood went on to study at East Tennessee State University, earning an honors-in- discipline Bachelor of Arts in theatre with a minor in dance. He is currently working on a second Bachelor of Arts, this time in psychology.
Before his higher education, Kaywood’s theater journey began in 2009, when he was cast as the Storyteller in “Aladdin” in his senior year of high school.
Since then, John has done most theatrical jobs possible in a lot of different locations. These positions include lighting designer, assistant stage manager, stage manager, assistant director, actor, director, house manager, dancer and executive director. He has worked in over 115 productions, including two of the nation’s outdoor dramas (“Horn in the West” and “Trail of the Lonesome Pine”) and has served as a venue director for the New York City International Fringe Festival and logistics stage manager for the Fresh Fruit Festival in New York City, both in 2015. All of this has greatly prepared him for this next step with KTG.
The Kingsport Theatre Guild Board is already seeing the benefits of employing a full-time executive director. Through Kaywood’s vision, the theater has acquired several new staff members since reopening in 2021, expanding the theater’s opportunities to promote growth and education, two values at the heart of KTG’s mission.
The current staff consists of Caitlyn Morelock (assistant to the executive director), Coy Owens (wardrobe and wig supervisor), Maxine Poole (media specialist), Christian Coger (technical director), Brooke Bennett (makeup specialist), Nan Estes (youth committee liaison) and Emilie Diaz (youth committee liaison). Community theater relies on volunteers, and having a dedicated staff has led to a year of great success for the theater. KTG has produced a variety of iconic shows this past season under Kaywood’s direction, including “Boeing, Boeing,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Noises Off,” “RENT,” “Red Velvet Cake War” and “White Christmas” (coming this December). “RENT” brought in record numbers on opening night, with over 300 audience members in attendance.