John Kaywood.jpeg

Kaywood

 CONTRIBUTED

KINGSPORT — John Kaywood, who has been working part time as executive director of Kingsport Theatre Guild (KTG) for the past year, has been hired full time to lead the theater into its next chapter.

Kaywood is a Kingsport native, born in the Model City in 1991. He attended Rock Springs Elementary, Colonial Heights Middle and the former Sullivan South High School.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

For more information about Kingsport Theatre Guild, visit kingsporttheatre.com.