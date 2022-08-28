The Kingsport Theatre Guild performs ‘110 Stories’ in this photo from 2019. The guild recently renewed its contract with the city to use the Renaissance Theatre, and the deal includes changes to help the group financially.
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Theatre Guild recently renewed its contract with the city to use the Renaissance Theatre, and the new deal includes some changes helping the group after being hit hard by the pandemic for two years in a row.
“COVID really hurt us,” John Kaywood, KTG executive director, said.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the new 12-month agreement on Tuesday during its regularly scheduled business meeting. There was no discussion, and the measure was approved through the board’s consent agenda.
Michael Borders, assistant city manager, said Kingsport is glad to help in any way it can.
“The city of Kingsport supports a variety of community partners that provide artistic and cultural experiences within the city,” he said. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Kingsport Theatre Guild and provide high quality cultural opportunities for Kingsport residents.”
Kaywood said the city stepped up in a big way.
The nonprofit usually had to pay a rental fee of from $750 to $800 each time it used the stage at the Renaissance Center.
“That has changed this year, though, because the city has really helped us,” Kaywood said.
In the new contract, city officials decided to waive the usage fee. Kaywood said that means for the next year the KTG will be able to perform six shows with about 13 to 14 nights without paying to use the stage.
However, the group still has to pay rent for the office it keeps within the Renaissance Center and for a costume room. The guild will pay about $4,800 a year for that usage.
That is offset, though, by a $7,200 grant from the city.
That helps tremendously, Kaywood said, because for two years the KTG saw virtually no revenue coming in because of the pandemic.
“We pretty much just shut down totally,” he said.
However, things are turning around. This weekend marks the end of the run of “Rent.” In October, the KTG will produce “The Red Velvet Cake War” and in December it will perform “White Christmas.”
Kaywood said the city’s generosity has not gone unnoticed.
“This relationship more than ever is important to us to continue as a nonprofit association,” he said.