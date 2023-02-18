featured Kingsport teams search for body in Holston River CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kingsport Fire Department Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department and other search and rescue teams scoured the Holston River Saturday, searching for the body of a person reported missing in Scott County.Barry Brickey, spokesman for the department, said the Scott County Sheriff's Office contacted the agency about a person who had possibly fallen into the river on the Virginia side of the state line."There hasn't been any recovery due to high water," Brickey said.The SSCO could not be reached as of late Saturday. Search and rescue teams looked in the area around Netherland Inn on Saturday.Brickey said the search efforts will possibly continue in the next one to two days."Once the water recedes, we will begin again," he said.The search was called off at sunset Saturday due to dangerous conditions. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Media And Communication Telecommunications Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you