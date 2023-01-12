KINGSPORT — The Model City is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant, CDM Smith of Knoxville, to study the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area.
The scope of the study includes John B. Dennis from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial Boulevard and East Stone Drive from North Eastman Road to the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center.
“The study will review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts, and other items to ensure this area continues to operate efficiently and safely,” said Lesley Phillips, Kingsport MTPO (Metro Transportation Planning Organization) coordinator.
TDOT kicked off the study last fall and since then CDM Smith has been gathering data about the interchange and the area around it. The consultant will draft a final report by the end of the summer with recommendations and cost estimates.
TDOT is inviting citizens to provide feedback about the study area through an online survey, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3Cu44BJ and will be open through Jan. 31.
The survey asks participants to rank the top issues in the study area; identify problem locations and opportunities for improvement; and consider other items including traffic signals, transit, bicycle/pedestrian improvements, safety and congestion.
The study will cost $124,585 and is being funded through TDOT’s Urban Transportation Planning Grant program. TDOT is covering 90% of the cost with Kingsport responsible for the remainder.