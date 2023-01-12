kingsport city logo

KINGSPORT — The Model City is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant, CDM Smith of Knoxville, to study the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area.

The scope of the study includes John B. Dennis from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial Boulevard and East Stone Drive from North Eastman Road to the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center.

