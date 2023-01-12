kingsport city logo

The City of Kingsport is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant CDM Smith of Knoxville to study the John B. Dennis Highway and E. Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area.

The area being studied includes the John B. Dennis Highway from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial Boulevard and on E. Stone Drive from N. Eastman Road to the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center.

