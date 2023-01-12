The City of Kingsport is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant CDM Smith of Knoxville to study the John B. Dennis Highway and E. Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area.
The area being studied includes the John B. Dennis Highway from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial Boulevard and on E. Stone Drive from N. Eastman Road to the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center.
“The study will review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts, and other items to ensure this area continues to operate efficiently and safely,” said Lesley Phillips, Kingsport’s MTPO Coordinator.
TDOT kicked off the study last fall and since then CDM Smith has been gathering data about the interchange and its surrounding area. This data will eventually be analyzed with CDM Smith drafting a final report by the end of the summer with recommendations and cost estimates.
Currently, TDOT is inviting citizens to provide feedback about the study area through an online survey. The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/3Cu44BJ and will be open through January 31.
The survey asks participants to rank the top issues in the study area, identify problem locations and opportunities for improvement and consider other items including traffic signals, transit, bicycle/pedestrian improvements, safety and congestion.
The study will cost $124,585 and is being funded through TDOT’s Urban Transportation Planning Grant program. TDOT is covering 90% of the cost with Kingsport responsible for a 10% match.