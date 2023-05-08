KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport will lose more than $3 million in property tax revenue this year due to an appraisal adjustment.
But city officials have a plan to address the shortfall without raising taxes or cutting services.
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport will lose more than $3 million in property tax revenue this year due to an appraisal adjustment.
But city officials have a plan to address the shortfall without raising taxes or cutting services.
“It’s obviously significant,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. “The timing of this has also forced one arm around our back in this fight.”
McCartt spoke to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday during a budget hearing where he presented the board with the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.
Because of the shortfall, McCartt said there were four options on the table for the city: Raise taxes, cut services, do a combination of the two or restructure the budget to absorb the loss.
“We’re recommending that we go down step four and look at how we can manage this,” McCartt said.
The loss of revenue is due to a state law requiring an appraisal ratio study every two years. The study is designed to create equity between personal and real property.
The study this year has been heavily impacted by homes selling higher than assessed appraisal values over the last two years. Since personal property is assessed annually and real property every four years, rates must be adjusted so taxpayers do not pay a higher rate than the other.
With the adjustment, Kingsport will lose $3.4 million in property tax revenue.
The plan for solving the shortfall, though, is to move money around within the budget, while also increasing the size of a proposed bond the city will issue in the summer.
McCartt said how the city would make up the deficit would be to take $3.4 million of American Rescue Plan Act money, originally slated for renovating the Kingsport Public Library, and transfer it to the paving budget. Paving would be an approved use of the federal money.
He said city officials would then take $3.4 million from the paving budget and spread it between departments in the operating budget.
The plan would then be to increase the bond issue by $3.4 million to still complete the library renovation.
The city would then issue a $41.4 million bond to cover the costs of the library renovation, Buck Van Huss Dome renovation, construction of a new justice center and other infrastructure needs.
“I hate we’re going down this path, but I think it’s the best path to go down,” Vice Mayor Colette George said.
City officials said the alternate plan would make sure that paving operations would not be impacted and also would not negatively affect the library project.
The alternative of raising taxes would have amounted to a 15-cent property tax increase, city records show.
“This is state law, this is something that has been in place for decades, this is something that happens,” McCartt said.
He said this is the hugest hit the city has ever taken from the readjustment.
“The order of magnitude is considerably different, for sure,” McCartt said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.