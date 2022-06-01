KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Splash Pad, 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, is now open for the summer season and will remain open until the end of September.
The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. every day during the summer. The splash pad can be turned on during these hours by rubbing the silver activator pad located on the wall between the restrooms.
The splash pad is a zero-depth aquatic play structure that allows children to experience different types of water environments.
Because the splash pad is a zero-depth facility, it does not have a lifeguard on duty, so all children must be supervised during their visit.
Features of the splash pad include surface water jets, a snake head water spray, run-through loops with water jets, rotating water cannons, water buckets and a palm tree with water jets.