KINGSPORT — Kingsport has reached a settlement with a man who was struck and knocked to the ground by a city vehicle two years ago.
William and Claudia Leonard filed a $300,000 lawsuit in Sullivan County Circuit Court on Sept. 30, 2019, over an accident that took place downtown in May of that year.
An order of dismissed was filed with the court in June, with all matters between the Leonards and the city being settled.
Adrienne Batara, public relations director for Kingsport, said the lawsuit was settled for $87,000.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
According to the lawsuit, when William Leonard attempted to walk south across Center Street at the intersection with Shelby Street, he was struck by a city vehicle. The vehicle had been stopped on Shelby facing north and as the light changed pulled onto Center and struck Leonard, who was in the crosswalk.
The lawsuit states that Leonard was knocked to the pavement, causing a number of serious physical and emotional injuries, including bruises and abrasions; injuries to his left arm, shoulder, neck, and back; and some broken ribs.
Leonard claimed he experienced a great deal of anxiety as a result of the accident, such as experiencing recurring memories of the event along with feelings of fear and insecurity at times when he’s out as a pedestrian.
The lawsuit argued that the city employee was negligent, failed to keep the vehicle under control and failed to keep a proper lookout. William Leonard sought $250,000 in damages and Claudia Leonard another $50,000.
