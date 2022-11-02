Senior Center grant

City officials received two grants for the Kingsport Senior Center Wednesday. From left to right, Mike Harrison, executive director of the First Tennessee Development District; Shirley Buchanan, executive director of the Kingsport Senior Center; Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull; James Dunn, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability; State Sen. Jon Lundberg; State Rep. Bud Hulsey and Angie Gwaltney, director of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability.

The Kingsport Senior Center has received two $8,000 grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.

The funds will be used to purchase exercise equipment for the center’s main site and its branch site in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.

