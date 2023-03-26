Kingsport city officials received two grants for the Kingsport Senior Center on Wednesday. Shown here from left to right are Mike Harrison, executive director of the First Tennessee Development District; Shirley Buchanan, executive director of the Kingsport Senior Center; Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull; James Dunn, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability; State Sen. Jon Lundberg; State Rep. Bud Hulsey and Angie Gwaltney, director of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability.
Contributed
Members of the Mount Carmel Senior Center were featured in the 2021 Annual Report from the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program and Tennessee Nutrition and Consumer Education Program.
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center is looking at a new year with a slate of programs.
A total of 11 new programs started last year at the main center and the Lynn View branch. Those included everything from woodworking, pickleball and stained glass.
Kingsport has supported the seniors in the community for decades.
The center is more than 60 years old, having opened in 1960. In 1974, the city of Kingsport took over its operation and has run it ever since.
The senior center caters to those who are 50 years old and older. It offers three types of membership for those who live in the city, in Sullivan County and those who live in other counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Two years ago, the center had an enrollment of more than 4,500 members, and more than 90 people per day visited the Lynn View branch.
There’s a large population to cater to as well.
Census data shows 38.9% of city residents are 55 and older, while 45% of Sullivan County residents are 50 and older.
The center operates on an annual budget of almost $800,000, with about $90,000 going to the Lynn View site.
Plenty of fun and education available at the senior center.
It supports multiple programs that highlight anything from the arts to health and exercise.
The center also offers games such as bingo, bridge, pool and rook.
Social and special events are also scattered throughout the year, along with health fairs to make sure seniors are healthy and active.
New classes include pickleball drills and beginners pickleball, which is a fast-growing sport. In October, the city announced the opening of a new pickleball and basketball court at Lynn View Community Center.
At the Lynn View branch, stained glass classes will be taught with a beginner’s section and an advanced class.