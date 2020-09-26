KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport is seeking input from the community, specifically from individuals who frequently use the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park, on ways to make a new skate park as well suited to the community and as safe as possible.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
After the tragic death of Scott Adams, a 13-year-old who was struck by a car while retrieving his skateboard on Stone Drive, the Adams family, in coordination with the city’s parks department, created the Scott Adams Memorial Skate park on Center Street, across from Lynn Garden Drive.
WHAT’S NEW?
In a recent agreement with Domtar, the city acquired 40 acres behind the former train station on Main Street, where a new and improved Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park will be built near Brickyard Park — a city park that currently houses four ball fields, Miracle Field and an adaptive playground.
Under the agreement, Domtar will also be contributing to the new skate park construction.
The future skate park will follow the latest design trends and incorporate features to accommodate multiple user groups, including BMX bikes, skateboards and inline skating as well as varying skill levels and age groups.
SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT
Currently, the city is in the process of acquiring professional design services in order for the planning of the new skate park to begin this fall. Public involvement will be an important aspect of designing and implementing the new skate park project.
If you would like to share your thoughts, opinions or just add your name to the list for future input sessions, you can follow this link: http://bit.ly/skatecontact.