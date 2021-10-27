KINGSPORT — Kingsport has been awarded a $1.85 million state grant toward the construction of the Brickyard Bridge.
This Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible bicycle and pedestrian bridge will extend over the CSX Railroad tracks to connect Brickyard Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with downtown Kingsport at Centennial Park.
Kingsport earned the grant through the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Transportation Alternative Program (TAP). The total construction cost is estimated to be $3 million, with the difference being paid by the city.
Currently, Kingsport is using TDOT’s Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG), which is 80% funded by the federal government and 20% by local government, to cover the preliminary costs of the project.
“This TDOT grant award means that the bridge project is moving forward,” said Lesley Phillips, transportation planner with the city. “The state investment confirms the potential of the overall development to improve the city of Kingsport. We appreciate the support of state, local and community leaders for this impactful pedestrian safety infrastructure project.”
Brickyard Park’s current and future amenities include a four-field baseball and softball complex; Miracle Field, which is designed for youth and young adults with mental and physical disabilities; all-accessible playground; bicycle pump track; expanded Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park; public greenspace; a housing community and more.
On the north end, pedestrians and bicyclists will now be able to access downtown Kingsport’s many parks, businesses, retail shops, restaurants and residences.
“The Brickyard Park bridge will immensely improve pedestrian safety and connectivity within the city,” said Phillips. “It also will have a positive effect on the local economy by providing an essential link between neighborhoods and downtown jobs and amenities. This project is vital to fuel growth through accessibility.”