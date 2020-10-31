KINGSPORT — If and when the snow starts falling in the Model City, the equipment necessary to remove said snow is in good working order.
That’s the message from the city’s streets and sanitation manager, Tim Elsea, following an inspection of 49 pieces of road equipment on Thursday.
“If and when (the snow) shows up, we’re ready,” Elsea said during the morning event. “That’s part of our responsibility: keeping the roads clear and letting people and businesses continue on normal operations.”
The annual inspection event is typically held at the end of October or first of November. It’s done so crews can make sure every piece of equipment in the fleet is in good working condition for the upcoming winter season.
During Thursday’s inspection, all of the trucks were checked out, the plows and salt spreaders were attached, and the nearby storage tower was packed to the ceiling with road salt. Lee Daniels, a training coordinator with the division, went over a checklist for each piece of equipment, making sure the plows moved correctly, all of the lights lit up, and the vehicles made a sufficiently loud “beep” when backing up.
Kingsport has approximately 4,000 tons of salt on hand in three different bins: two at the division’s Industry Drive location and at a satellite shed in Colonial Heights to help work crews respond better on the eastern side of town.
“We’ve got 2,600 gallons of salt brine ready to go right now,” said Streets Supervisor Greg Willis. “Once we start using it, they’ll start mixing the (salt) brine and keeping the tanks filled up as we go. It’s a continuous operation.”Here’s a list of vehicles Kingsport has in its fleet to tackle the round-the-clock job of removing snow and ice from city streets.
FLEET EQUIPMENT
— 19 pickups
— Nine single-axle trucks
— Nine tandem-axle trucks
— Three pre-treatment trucks
— Three tractors with snow plows
— One grader
— One payloader
— Two backhoes
— Two skid steers
SALT STOCKPILE
Kingsport has 4,000 tons of salt on hand, with contracts in place to procure additional salt later in the winter season if necessary. Over the last 10 years, the city has averaged six snow events a year, using approximately 2,500 tons of road salt annually.