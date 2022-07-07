KINGSPORT — The Rotary Club of Kingsport is seeking qualifications from artists or art teams for the commission of a sculpture at the traffic circle currently in the works for the Brickyard Village development.
Brickyard Village will be a 380-unit residential development located off Industry Drive adjacent to Brickyard Park. The neighborhood will include rental and for-sale units with a combination of apartments, duplexes, townhomes and single family homes. The new road system for this development will include a traffic circle.
The request for qualifications is open to all professional artists over the age of 18 with previous public sculpture experience. The deadline to apply is Aug. 8, 2022.
Up to three finalists will be selected to develop concept proposals for this project. Each finalist will be paid a $500 stipend for their proposal.
The final artist selection will take place Sept. 28, 2022, and the selected artist/art team will be paid up to $48,500 for the commissioned work. You can submit your application to kingsportartentry@gmail.com.
The project is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Kingsport in honor of its centennial year. The theme of the sculpture is “Everyday Heroes,” which aims to reflect the Kingsport Spirit and Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.”
To view the entire request for qualifications, go to arts.kingsporttn.gov. For more information about the project, contact Deborah Mullins at debjdaugherty@gmail.com.