KINGSPORT — Due to flat revenues, federal regulations and an aging infrastructure, Kingsport water and sewer customers can probably expect to see their utility bills increase in 2022.
Percentage-wise, the increase will be in the single digits, but at this point the exact amount of the increase is not known.
That was the message from Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds during a presentation last week to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen. McReynolds offered city leaders an update on the city’s utilities (water and sewer), statistics on the customers, and the reasons rates would probably be raised next fiscal year.
“We’ve gotten into the habit of presenting (information) about utilities through the budget cycle,” McReynolds said. “Now, we’re trying to pull certain things out in the fall time frame, focus on them in order to prepare the board for the conversation.”
PRESSURES ON UTILITIES
A common theme throughout Tennessee and utilities in general is the various pressures that have come into play. They include flat revenue over the years, a regulatory environment, and the age of the infrastructure.
As new houses replace old ones and inefficient sinks, showers and toilets are replaced with more efficient ones, the result is less water being used by consumers. Less water used means lower revenues for the cities and utility districts.
“Revenue is driven by what goes through your meter,” McReynolds said. “From an environmental, water conservation stand ... that’s fabulous. But it has reduced usage, which definitely flattened the revenue.”
According to a study on Kingsport’s utilities, the city is expected to see little to no growth in water consumption in the coming years. Meanwhile, the city is projecting a 2.1% increase in water expenses and a 4.2% growth in sewer costs.
PREPARING THE COMMUNITY
Over the next five years, capital improvements slated for both systems comes to $34.4 million for water and $54.8 million for sewer, according to information provided to the BMA.
Many of the utilities in the United States were built after World War II, so the infrastructure is more than 70 years old. In addition, Kingsport absorbed a number of utility districts in the 1980s, and those systems have to be upgraded and maintained as time goes on.
It’s basically getting to the point where much of the old infrastructure is well past its useful life, McReynolds said.
“Over time there’s also been increased regulatory demands,” he noted. “By nature, it typically costs money to respond to the new regulations.”
In order to get a better handle on the operating and capital needs of Kingsport’s utilities, the city contracted with Raftelis, a North Carolina company that specializes in consulting and financial planning for governments and utilities.
McReynolds said the reason for the recent presentation is to prepare the community and the BMA for a utility rate increase next year. It’s safe to say, however, the rate increase will be in the single digits, McReynolds added.
“We’re trying to have a master plan on the financial side so this board would see what we’re looking at next year and the following years,” McReynolds said. “It’s more of a systematic approach. We don’t want to defer for so long that we hit double digit increases. We want to have a plan that’s incremental in nature and not large steps.”