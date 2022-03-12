KINGSPORT — New customers can now sign up for water service online at the city’s website.
“In this day and age, more and more people are managing finances online, so it only made sense for the city of Kingsport to offer this service to our residents,” Accounting Supervisor Scott LaNasa said on Friday. “We want to make the process of signing up for water service quick and easy. We think we’ve done just that.”
To sign up, click the “City Services” link at the top of the city’s homepage (kingsporttn.gov), then click the “Customer Service” link under “City Information.”
Finally, select the “Start New Water Service” button on the right-hand side of the page, city officials said.
From there, customers can follow the instructions to apply for service.
Officials said it can take up to five days to get an account set up. If you need immediate assistance, you should visit City Hall in person at 415 Broad St.
INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLY FOR WATER SERVICE
1) When starting a new service, provide an electronic copy of your driver’s license, current lease/rental/purchase agreement and a completed water service application.
2) Send all of the above items to Installs@kingsporttn.gov.
3) After that documentation has been provided, a customer service representative will call and verify the information and ask for your Social Security number.
4) Once the account has been set up and information verified, you will get an account number to make a payment to start service.
5) Once payment had been made, customer service will issue an order to turn on the service at the requested residence.