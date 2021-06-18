KINGSPORT — Glendal “Pete” Swanner hadn’t won more than $150 throughout his life. But on Thursday, that changed.
Swanner was met with a giant $10,000 check from Publishers Clearing House at his doorstep after entering his name in the sweepstakes. The Kingsport resident said he thought his ears were deceiving him when the property manager first told him who was at his apartment door.
“When I heard ‘Publishers,’ I said, ‘Nah, they’re kidding,’ ” Swanner said. “That wouldn’t happen to me.’ But it did. I was in shock.”
Pete and Sharon Swanner are a retired couple who have been married for 17 years. Pete previously worked for Walmart and Quality Industries and Sharon at McDonald’s. The two said they plan to use the money for regular expenses, but a vacation could also be in their future.
“It will get rid of my bills. We might go on vacation. We usually go to Pigeon Forge every now and then, see what Dolly Parton’s doing,” Pete Swanner said with a laugh.
Swanner is the second Kingsport winner with Publishers Clearing House to win over $10,000 since 2016. Winners can receive anywhere between $1,000 and $10 million by entering online at www.pch.com or by mail.
For PCH, it’s all about the surprise.
The company doesn’t let the winners know team members are headed to their town. Before heading to the Swanners’ apartment, PCH Prize Patrol members Howie Guija and Bianca Quinnonez drove through Kingsport to buy flowers and balloons. Guija said those items — in addition to a giant check for $10,000 — all come together to make for a grand surprise.
“We want a legitimate surprise,” Guija told the Times-News. “That’s the whole idea. We show up at someone’s house. They have no idea. Usually they know what’s going on once they see us. But they’re usually stunned.”
That surprise has been even sweeter since the pandemic took hold in the U.S.
“We were still giving money away (during the pandemic),” Guija noted. “Everyone still got their prizes. It was almost like a PCH stimulus. Everyone would tell us, ‘This money comes at such a good time.’ Some people were going to lose their houses, things like that. We heard a lot of stories like that, especially with the bigger prices.”
For Pete Swanner, his advice for anyone looking to play to win a cash prize is simple.
“Read your Bible daily,” he said, “and keep trucking.”