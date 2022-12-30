The City of Kingsport recently renewed an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which will allow the city to continue participating in the state’s Qualifying Local Program.
The QLP allows Kingsport to review, approve and permit a private developer’s stormwater pollution prevention plans. Once Kingsport approves such plans, developers do not have to submit their plans to TDEC for additional approval, thus saving time and money during the construction process.
Some of the most significant benefits of Kingsport being a QLP include:
A more streamlined and efficient process for managing stormwater plans by eliminating permit and review duplication at the local and state levels.
Eliminating additional effort at the state level for construction site operators by providing only one set of requirements to follow.
A more effective construction stormwater program resulting in greater water quality protection.
Kingsport has participated in the QLP program since 2016 and is one of seven systems across Tennessee acting as a QLP.
“Having this one-stop shop for permitting construction sites has been of great benefit to not only the city, but developers across the region,” said Chad Austin. “The program makes permitting quicker and saves developers some money as well.”
To achieve QLP status, Kingsport had to demonstrate its construction stormwater program met or exceeded the provisions of the state’s Construction General Permit (CGP).