The City of Kingsport recently renewed an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which will allow the city to continue participating in the state’s Qualifying Local Program.

The QLP allows Kingsport to review, approve and permit a private developer’s stormwater pollution prevention plans. Once Kingsport approves such plans, developers do not have to submit their plans to TDEC for additional approval, thus saving time and money during the construction process.

