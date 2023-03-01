KINGSPORT — The Model City will now have access to a $7 million loan through state funds in order to build a new high-service water pump station, officials said.
Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the loan Tuesday in a news release.
“This loan program makes water infrastructure more affordable for our communities, and we are grateful to local officials for their efforts in gaining this assistance,” Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these loans will bring.”
Kingsport will receive $7 million, while Smyrna will get $1.3 million.
The loan for the Model City comes from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. The loan will be used to address improvements to the water treatment system and has a 20-year term at 2.13% interest.
Niki Ensor, Kingsport utilities director, said that would save the city approximately $1.5 million over the span of the loan.
“They are able to get us interest rates considerably lower than what’s on the market,” she said.
Mayor Pat Shull said he is thankful for Lee’s and TDEC’s involvement.
“This loan program is both financially advantageous to Kingsport and a tremendous forward step in improving an already highly rated water system,” he said. “The Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the city staff remain committed to maintaining a world-class city infrastructure.”
Ensor said the money will be used to update a 40-year-old pump.
“It’s reached the end of its useful life,” she said.
The high-service pump station is the final stage of the water treatment process.
“It’s the last stop before going to our customers,” she said.
The department also plans to add an additional pump to the facility to make sure there is a consistent flow of water to customers in case a pump goes down for maintenance. Ensor said it will also help with extreme events to make sure water keeps flowing, for example an event like the Christmas freeze last year.
Kingsport will also receive a $1.5 million federal grant to help with the project.
Ensor said city officials hope the pump station improvements will go to bid this spring and be completed in two years.
“We’re going to have a lot of projects moving forward,” Ensor said.