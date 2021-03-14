By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The Model City received a second round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding late last year — just over $400,000 earmarked for more than 10 local nonprofits for their work with the homeless, seniors and others affected by COVID-19.
Kingsport received $249,322 during the first round of funding, with a majority of that money going to help the homeless.
The CARES Act was a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that struck the nation one year ago.
The act included $300 billion in one-time payments to individual Americans, $260 billion in unemployment benefits, $669 billion in small business loans, $500 billion in loans for corporations and $340 billion to state and local governments.
In December, roughly $76,000 of Kingsport’s round one funding was unallocated. Earlier this month, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen earmarked that money, along with the $407,522 in new funding.
Here’s a breakdown of how that money was allocated:
• $2,000 to Oasis of Kingsport
• $3,000 to Meals on Wheels
• $3,500 to H.O.P.E. for COVID-19 awareness initiatives
• $5,000 to Agape Mission to provide basic essentials to children
• $5,000 to Legal Aid for legal assistance to low- and moderate-income families
• $12,480 to Kitchen of Hope
• $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank
• $20,000 to Friends in Need for health services and COVID testing
• $20,000 to the Salvation Army
• $20,000 to the YMCA for the delivery of essential items to seniors
• $20,000 to Covenant Counseling Center for mental health services and counseling sessions
• $25,000 to provide hotel rooms to the homeless in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19
• $40,000 to assist local homeless service providers
• $110,000 for grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19
• $180,874 for utility and rent assistance
As these organizations spend money on their various initiatives, Kingsport will reimburse them with the CARES Act funds. Typically, the city gives them about a year to spend the money.
“Everybody that applied for funding was funded either what they asked for or we set a maximum funding limit,” said Jessica McMurray, community development planner for the city. “Everyone got some amount of money.”
And here’s how the original round one funding was allocated:
• $100,000 to provide hotel rooms for up to 15 weeks for street homeless in an effort to help contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This took place during the summer at Americourt Hotel.
• $25,000 to cover the cost of meals for the homeless staying at the hotel and for those staying overnight at the Salvation Army
• $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides more than 4,000 meals each month to people living in the greater Kingsport area
• $20,000 for personal protection equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies as needed to homeless people and homeless service providers in town.