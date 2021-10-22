KINGSPORT — Whether its a banner year for snow or if nary a flake shall fall, Kingsport’s Streets and Sanitation Division is ready to go to work to keep our streets clear of snow and ice this winter.
The division held its annual snow equipment inspection event on Thursday morning at its Industry Drive station. Employees went down a 25-point inspection list for all 40 vehicles in the snow fighting fleet to make sure every piece of equipment is in good working condition.
“Our first (snow) event was Nov. 30 last year, which is a little early, so we go through this inspection to make sure we’re ready to go when the events do arise,” said Tim Elsea, manager of the city’s streets and sanitation division. “We go through the checklist and if there’s any issues we try and get them over to our fleet department to get those rectified and everything back in working order.”
AN ANNUAL INSPECTION
During Thursday’s inspection, all of the trucks were checked out, the plows and salt spreaders were attached and the nearby storage tower was packed to the ceiling with road salt. Carbide-type blades have been attached to four trucks as an experiment this year, Elsea said.
Johnson County has used them to good success and Kingsport wants to see if the blades have good performance and longevity on the streets of the Model City.
Kingsport has approximately 4,300 tons of salt on hand in three different bins — two at the division’s Industry Drive location and at a satellite shed in Colonial Heights to help work crews respond better on the eastern side of town.
Last year, the division activated for seven snow events, using 1,366 tons of salt; the cost to fight snow last year came to roughly $235,000, which includes the cost of labor, equipment and salt.
Once a snow storm is over it takes the city roughly 36 hours to finish plowing the streets. Streets and Sanitation follows a ranking system for plowing, starting with the main roads, then collector roads and finally the neighborhoods streets.
Here’s a list of vehicles Kingsport has in its fleet to tackle the round-the-clock job of removing snow and ice from city streets, should the snow start falling.
FLEET EQUIPMENT
• 19 pickup trucks
• Nine single-axle trucks
• Nine tandem-axle trucks
• Three pre-treatment trucks
• Three tractors with snow plows
SALT ON HAND
Kingsport currently has 4,300 tons of salt on hand, with contracts in place to procure additional salt later in the winter if necessary. Over the last 10 years, the city has averaged six snow events a year, using approximately 2,500 tons of road salt each year.