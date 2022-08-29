Bike Park design

An artist's rendering of the new Kingsport bicycle pump track that is set to be built next year.

 Contributed illustration

KINGSPORT — A new bicycle pump track could be built and open by spring next year, a city official said.

“You won’t see much construction until spring,” Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation director, said. “They might be able to do some light excavation, depending upon the weather.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video