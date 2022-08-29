KINGSPORT — A new bicycle pump track could be built and open by spring next year, a city official said.
“You won’t see much construction until spring,” Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation director, said. “They might be able to do some light excavation, depending upon the weather.”
The pump track is part of a larger redevelopment within the area that includes Brickyard Park and Cement Hill. Over the summer, the city completed and opened a new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
The city has also opened Miracle Field, a sports complex for the disabled.
Other plans for the area include developing a residential community with single-family homes, apartments and duplexes; an open-air space; and a passive park at Cement Hill.
The pump track will be built next to the skate park.
Frazier said some basic grading was done when the skate park was constructed.
“It was just preliminary, so there will still be a lot of grading to be done,” she said.
The track has gone through the design phase and the city plans to open bids on the project by mid-October, Frazier said. City officials should then be able to award the contract by November.
The pump track will be open to skateboarders as well as bikers, Frazier said. One unique feature planned for the track is a wall that bikers or users will be able to climb up as they make a 180-degree turn.
The estimated cost of the pump track is from $1million to $3 million.
Moreover, city officials are hoping to add some other features within the area.
“What we build in this phase will be based on pricing,” Frazier noted.