The city of Kingsport is officially exiting curbside recycling and will begin collecting blue recycling cans on July 1, city officials said.
Also on July 1, there could be new free structures for “voluntary” customers, such as business and non-city users.
The announcement of the changes comes as the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman look to start discussing the proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget within the next few weeks.
“We’re trying to get in front of the budget,” Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager, said.
McReynolds gave a presentation Monday night during the Kingsport BMA’s regularly scheduled work session. He gave the board a presentation of several different aspects of sanitation collection and management the board would be approving in the upcoming month.
“The way we're going to present recycling is at the convenience centers,” McReynolds said. “That way we can ensure that what we are receiving is highest and best use instead of mixing it together and the mix is not as good.”
He said customers are able to sort recyclables better.
“The convenience center, we feel, is the way to move,” he said.
Kingsport first “paused” its curbside recycling program in 2020 due to increased cost of recyclables and inability to find markets for it.
The city works with the county as part of the convenience center pickup.
McReynolds said it would take months before all the carts are collected. Once they are collected, they will then be recycled into garbage pickup containers.
Aldermen raised questions on if one cart will be adequate for a household.
“The majority of households can manage with one cart,” he said.
For those who do require an additional cart, there would be a cost involved.
Proposed fee changes for voluntary customers include a $5 increase for outside-the-city customers in renting a cart and business and professional complexes who rent carts.
Roll off containers will also see increases with tipping and rental fees going up $10 per months and pull fees increasing by $35.
Demolition landfill, fees and charges will increase with the minimum tipping fee of less than 1,000 pounds going up by $2 and tipping fees going up $5 more per ton.
McReynolds said there would be an added benefit for city residents with increasing the amount of free trips to the landfill per year from two to 12.
He also told board members that the city wants to allow the city’s demolition landfill to be used 12 times a year by residents for yard waste, construction materials and bulky materials. He said he believes the proposal would create cleaner streets by giving more access.
“That’s to balance some of the things we might start adding to restrict how long stuff stays in the road this fall,” McReynolds said.