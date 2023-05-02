Ryan McReynolds mug

McReynolds

The city of Kingsport is officially exiting curbside recycling and will begin collecting blue recycling cans on July 1, city officials said.

Also on July 1, there could be new free structures for “voluntary” customers, such as business and non-city users.

