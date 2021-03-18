KINGSPORT — Next week, Kingsport’s Public Works Department will be picking up extra garbage you set on the curb beside your cans.
Let the spring cleaning begin.
Starting on Monday, March 22, and continuing through Friday, March 26, you’ll be able to place extra items — bagged or boxed — two feet away from your garbage cans and crews will pick them up and take them away at no extra charge.
This service is similar to the extra garbage collection the department does after Christmas each year, explained Tim Elsea, Kingsport’s streets and sanitation manager.
However, crews will not pick up the following items: paint, liquids, hazardous material, propane tanks, tires on rims, and building materials or tree debris generated by contractors. Loose leaves will be collected during the week, starting on the west end of town and continuing until every city street has been serviced at least once.
“Everything that was collected last year will be collected this year, either by the normal grabber truck routes that service each house every other week or by the additional garbage placed outside of the cart during the cleanup week,” Elsea said.
Normally, cleanup week lasts two weeks instead of one. But since Keep Kingsport Beautiful is holding “Trashercise” cleanup events in various locations across town over the next two months, city officials felt only one week would be necessary this year.
Trashercise events will begin Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Riverview neighborhood and continue in April and May with similar ones downtown, along the Greenbelt and in Lynn Garden.
During last year’s cleanup event, crews collected 828 tons of garbage, 998 tons of trash and 138 tons of recyclable material.
Residents can call Public Works at 229-9451 to inquire about their pickup days or visit kingsporttn.gov. Household cleanup items can be brought to the landfill, but no household garbage or hazardous waste will be accepted. For more information on items accepted at the landfill, call 224-2475.