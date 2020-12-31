KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library building will remain closed through January because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while the Kingsport Senior Center will be closed until further notice.
“As the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Kingsport has no higher priority than the health and safety of its citizens and employees,” city officials said in a news release.
The Senior Center closure includes the main facility and all branch sites. The center offers a variety of virtual programming on its website, seniors.kingsporttn.gov, which members are encouraged to take advantage of during this time.
“We miss all our wonderful members and hope that we can all continue working together to fight this,” said Senior Center program leader Shirley Buchanan.
Library materials will be available for curbside pickup and staff are available to answer questions. The status of the building closure will be evaluated at the end of the month.
HOW TO USE CURBSIDE PICKUP
Curbside pickup for materials, including hotspots and digital access packs, will be available by appointment Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting the event calendar at kingsportlibrary.org or by calling (423) 229-9465. Same-day appointments must be made by 3:30 p.m. for same-day pickup. If you are not sure what books to request, try the Next Read service available at kingsportlibrary.org.
Steps for curbside pickup
• Materials must be placed on hold in order to be picked up. Place holds by logging in to your account on kingsportlibrary.org or by calling (423) 229-9465.
• Limited to 10 holds per card.
• Items placed on hold are not guaranteed to be available.
• Schedule an appointment for curbside pickup by visiting the event calendar at kingsportlibrary.org or by calling (423) 229-9465.
• Offered Monday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
• Appointments must be scheduled by 3:30 p.m. for same day pickup.
• When you arrive at the library, park in a spot on New Street and call (423) 229-9366 to let library employees know you have arrived.
• Be ready to tell the employees who you are picking up books for.
• Let library employees know the make, model and color of the vehicle.
• Open your trunk.
• When the staff member brings out the books, hold your driver’s license up to the window so your identity can be verified.
• Books will be placed in the trunk.
All returns, except digital access packs, must be placed by you in the outside book returns. Hotspots may be placed in the media return box. Staff members are able to take only digital access pack returns at curbside delivery.
No donations will be accepted.
Staff are unable to collect fines.
EXPLORE THE LIBRARY’S DIGITAL OFFERINGS
Even though the building will be closed, the Kingsport Public Library card provides access to many digital services. Explore e-books and e-audiobooks through Libby, Tumblebooks and hoopla; enjoy free access to digital magazines through Libby; get creative with Creativebug; learn a language with Transparent Language; watch a movie or TV show through hoopla; or research your family history with Ancestry from home. If you need help getting started with the digital services or have a question staff will be available Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. by phone at (423) 224-2539.
Watch kingsportlibrary.org and the library’s social media channels for updates and for virtual programs created by the library. Visit kingsportlibrary.org for up-to-date information.
About Kingsport Public Library
The Kingsport Public Library, founded in 1921 as the Kingsport Book Club, has been a part of the city of Kingsport since 1929. In 1961, the library moved to its current Broad Street location. Today it serves the residents of Kingsport by providing access to a variety of materials and services to support their informational, educational, and recreational needs. For more information, visit www.kingsportlibrary.org/.