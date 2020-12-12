KINGSPORT — Due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, the Kingsport Public Library building will be closed to the public, effective Dec. 14.
The status of the building closure will be evaluated again at the end of the month.
Curbside pickup for materials, including hotspots, will be available by appointment Monday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting the event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org or by calling (423) 229-9465.
Appointments must be made by 3:30 p.m. for same day pickup. If you are not sure what books to request, try the Next Read service available on the library’s website.
RULES FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
• Materials must be placed on hold in order to be picked up. Place holds by logging in to your account on www.kingsportlibrary.org or by calling (423) 229-9465.
• Limited to 10 holds per card.
• Items placed on hold are not guaranteed to be available.
• When you arrive at the library, park in a spot on New Street and call (423) 229-9366 to let library staff know you have arrived.
• Be ready to provide the name the books are on hold for.
• Let us know the make, model and color of your vehicle.
• Open your trunk.
• When the staff member brings out the books, hold your driver’s license up to the window so your identity can be verified.
• Books will be placed in the trunk.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
All returns, except hotspots, must be placed in the outside book returns. Staff members are able to take hotspot returns only at curbside delivery. No donations will be accepted and staff are unable to collect fines at this time.
Even though the library building will be closed, your Kingsport Public Library card provides access to many digital services offered through the library’s website. Explore e-books and e-audiobooks through Libby, Tumblebooks and hoopla, enjoy free access to digital magazines through Libby, get creative with Creativebug, learn a language with Transparent Language, watch a movie or TV show through hoopla or research your family history with Ancestry.