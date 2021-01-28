KINGSPORT — Want to know more about your favorite regional authors and illustrators? Then the Kingsport Public Library has just such an event.
Beginning Thursday at 6 p.m., the library and the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library will be kicking off the Behind the Book series, which will feature discussions with regional authors and illustrators.
The first author to be featured will be Charles Dodd White, and the discussion will be held virtually via Google Meet. The link to the event can be found under the “Events” section at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
White is an associate professor at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville and is the recipient of the Thomas and Lillie D. Chaffin Award for excellence in Appalachian literature and the Appalachian Book of the Year award in fiction.
Participants will be talking with White about his recently published book, “How Fire Runs,” a timely page-turner that addresses radicalized tensions in a rural community and local government of eastern Tennessee.
“We want to share the work of regional authors and illustrators with the community, and this series will provide us with the opportunity,” said Kate Woodworth, librarian and coordinator of the series. “By beginning the series with virtual talks, we are able to safely provide this conversation to the community.”
Upcoming Behind the Book discussions will feature Angie Hyche, Robert Gipe and Kelli Brown.
Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org for more information or contact the library at (423) 224-2539.