KINGSPORT — Now you and your family can enjoy a book even when the library is closed. The Kingsport Public Library announced this week that it has installed a StoryWalk in Glen Bruce Park (414 Broad St., right beside the library).
A StoryWalk is a system created for outdoor spaces with numbered stations that contain laminated pages from children’s books. Its goal is to encourage reading and outdoor activity for families in an interactive format, said Chris Markley, library manager.
“A StoryWalk is a wonderful way for the community to combine literacy and movement as residents and visitors enjoy downtown Kingsport,” Markley said. “Glen Bruce Park is an ideal location adjacent to the library for families to stroll and read during a visit.”
Anne Ferguson created the StoryWalk concept, and it was launched in 2007 at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont. Today, StoryWalks can be found in all 50 states and internationally.
The first book to be featured in Kingsport’s StoryWalk is “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” as retold by author Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.
“This book celebrated its 30th anniversary of publication last year,” said Casey Applebaum, youth services senior librarian. “It is a timeless story with an interactive storyline that will get children of all ages out and moving, which made it a perfect choice for the first StoryWalk.”
The StoryWalk begins near the front door of the library, stretches down the path beside the building and weaves its way by the gazebo and through Glen Bruce Park, finishing up near the park’s entrance. It was funded by the library, installed in mid-August and includes 20 laminated panels that tell the story.
The last panel of the StoryWalk includes a QR code pointing to a survey, which encourages participants to provide feedback about the walk. Markley said the library plans to change the stories quarterly, and new books will be announced on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary/.
Participants are encouraged to share photos via social media and tag the Kingsport Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Participants also are encouraged to visit the library to check out books to share in the park or at home.