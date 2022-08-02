KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshall Chris Vandagriff asked the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider a burn permit policy year-round.
“This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
Vandagriff made the proposal to the Kingsport BMA during its work session on Monday evening.
He made two recommendations: Institute a burn permit policy or completely ban open burning within the city altogether. But, he said the fire department’s recommendation is the permit.
He said a complete ban would have negative consequences, such as fire and police getting more calls to deal with fires and also citizen complaints.
He also said even with a permit there should be stipulations. He said recreational fires should be permitted.
“I don’t think you should need a permit to have a backyard fire to grill a hot dog or roast some marshmallows,” he said.
The cost of the burn permit has not been determined, but Vandagriff said he proposed it would be no more than $50.
According to fire department records, Kingsport is the only major city in Northeast Tennessee that allows fires without a permit. The state does institute burn permits between Oct. 15 and May 15, which the county handles.
Two other cities, Johnson City and Elizabethton have complete burn bans.
An example of how the permitting could work, is during the fall people burn leaves, which cause a tremendous amount of smoke. Vandagriff said a permit, plus a fee, could encourage people to use city services instead.
“We really want to encourage people, get it hauled off,” said Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd.
Boyd also told board members that people need to also realize that they are responsible for any fires set and are not supposed to just walk away.
Deputy Manager Ryan McReynolds said over the next few weeks the city would start getting citizens’ comments and start drafting a model ordinance to bring in front of the board at a later date.
“If you want, we can start getting a model code, and have it ready,” he said.
