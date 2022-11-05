KINGSPORT — City property taxes for 2022 are now due.
To avoid penalties, property owners need to pay taxes on or before Nov. 30, 2022.
Additional penalties of 2% are due on all unpaid 2022 city property taxes on Dec.1, 2022, 4% due on Jan. 1, 2023, and an additional 1% will be assessed on the first of every subsequent month until property taxes are paid in full, according to a press release from the city.
Penalties assessed for delinquent tax payments cannot be waived by any city official, the release states.
Residents can pay city taxes by mail (415 Broad St.), in person or by drive-thru at the Customer Service Center (415 Broad St., first floor) or online (www.kingsporttn.gov).
The city of Kingsport accepts Visa, MasterCard and Discover credit and debit cards for the payment of property taxes at the Customer Service Center, online and at the new JACK payment kiosk. A 2.75% card processing fee will be assessed for all property taxes paid by credit/debit cards.
Payments by check may be put in an envelope and dropped in the drop box of Lane 2 of the drive-thru at City Hall.
The new JACK kiosk, located in Lane 1 of the drive-thru, accepts payments in the form of cash, check, or credit/debit card. There are no additional fees at the kiosk if paying by cash or check. Simply locate your account by typing in your street address and following the instructions on the screen.
New this year, Kingsport residents may now pay their property tax bill online using an eCheck option with no additional fees. Visit www.kingsporttn.gov and select online tax payments. Then after selecting your account or address, select the payment type eCheck and enter the requested bank information.
How can I find out how much I owe before I receive my tax bill?
Visit www.kingsporttn.gov.
Click “Pay Online.”
Choose “Online Tax Payments.”
Select “Account Search” from left side.
Using the drop-down menu, select “Search by Street Address.” Enter your street name and select county, then click the Search button. Click “Next Page” until you locate your address. Click on your address to see your tax bill. If you click “Pay Bill,” you will be directed to pay by credit/debit card or eCheck. If you prefer not to pay online, you can print the page and mail it in with your check. The mailing address is Kingsport Customer Service Center, 415 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
What if I did not receive a tax bill?
Please allow time for the mail to reach you. If you have not received your tax bill by Nov. 7, action may be needed.
First, contact the Customer Service Center at (423) 229-9418. Please be aware, failing to receive a tax notice or disputing a property’s assessed value are not valid reasons for not paying on time. Penalties will still be assessed.
Second, if you need to update the mailing address or contact information for your property, you must contact the Property Tax Assessors Office in the county where your property is located.