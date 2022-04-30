KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport announced Friday the promotion of Jessica Harmon to the position of assistant city manager.
In this role, Harmon will oversee the city’s Building and Code Enforcement, Planning, Community Development, and Public Information and Communications departments.
“I appreciate the trust the city manager has in me, and I look forward to this new challenge in my career with the city,” Harmon said.
Harmon has worked in the planning field for more than a decade, first starting as a planner in Johnson City in February 2012, then as a land use planner in Bristol, Tennessee, in June 2014. In May 2016, she came to the Model City, serving as a senior planner.
She was promoted to principal planner in April 2019, then to assistant to the city manager in November 2019 and to assistant city manager effective April 24.
“Jessica’s work history and skill set made her the perfect choice for this position,” City Manager Chris McCartt said. “In her new role, I have no doubt she will continue to improve the development process within the city.”
Harmon is a Kingsport native, a graduate of Sullivan North High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tennessee and a master’s in public administration from East Tennessee State University.
She is the vice- president of the Tennessee Chapter of the American Planning Association, a member of Christ Fellowship Church, and a 2019 graduate of Leadership Kingsport.
Harmon and her husband, Robert, live in Kingsport with their two children, Sadie and Nolan.