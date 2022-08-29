A new trail called Moonshiner's Delight recently opened at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. The city is reminding people they can purchase an annual membership and have access to the park and its trails all year long.
Kingsport city officials reminded the public Monday about the benefits of becoming a member of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
“When you become a member, you’ll not only enjoy the park and all it has to offer, you will also help the park continue a tradition of preservation, exhibition and educational programs that reach thousands of school children annually,” a press release stated.
City officials said the park currently has more than 3,600 members and generates about $130,000 annually from membership.
Members gain access to the park with no entrance fee and free tickets to public programs for themselves and their guests.
Members also receive a quarterly newsletter about Bays Mountain Park.
Membership levels and their benefits include:
Individual Membership ($30 per year)
Complimentary entrance for vehicles.
Complimentary passes to Nature, Planetarium and Barge programs. Limit of 2 passes for the Nature, Planetarium and Barge programs per visit.
Invitations to attend special events.
A one-year subscription to The Interpreter, members' quarterly newsletter.
Family Membership ($50 per year)
All benefits of an Individual Membership, plus:
Pass limit is increased to six (6) passes for the Nature, Planetarium and Barge programs per visit.
Supporting Membership ($100 per year)
All benefits of a Family Membership, plus:
Enrollment in the Animal Adoption Program.
Life Membership ($1,000)
Bestows all benefits of Supporting Membership for life, plus:
The opportunity each summer to invite up to 35 friends for a private barge ride on the park’s lake.