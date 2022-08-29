Legacy Trail

A new trail called Moonshiner's Delight recently opened at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. The city is reminding people they can purchase an annual membership and have access to the park and its trails all year long.

Kingsport city officials reminded the public Monday about the benefits of becoming a member of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.

“When you become a member, you’ll not only enjoy the park and all it has to offer, you will also help the park continue a tradition of preservation, exhibition and educational programs that reach thousands of school children annually,” a press release stated.

