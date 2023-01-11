KINGSPORT — A slew of projects will soon start in Kingsport — but you won’t be able to see them.
That’s because they involve water and sewer infrastructure.
KINGSPORT — A slew of projects will soon start in Kingsport — but you won’t be able to see them.
That’s because they involve water and sewer infrastructure.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced last week that it has awarded almost $6.6 million in infrastructure grants to the Model City.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity we’ve been granted to obtain them,” Niki Ensor, Kingsport utilities manager, said. “TDEC could have done pretty much what they wanted to do with this money.”
The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and TDEC was charged with distributing the funds. The state decided to use $126 million for water infrastructure projects throughout Tennessee.
“They understand the need for reliable infrastructure,” Ensor said.
Blountville, Rogersville and Surgoinsville also received grants.
All the grants require a 15% match, and Kingsport will spend almost $2.9 million on the nine projects it has decided to pursue.
Ensor said the city had been working on the grants for more than a year.
There are three sewer projects, three stormwater projects, and three water projects.
All but one of the nine were included in the city’s capital improvement project plan, Ensor said.
The only item not on the CIP list was replacement of water valves and maintenance. But those were much needed, Ensor said.
One acquisition will include new water meters in 2024. The city announced it is replacing 10,000 meters this year because their batteries began failing.
Ensor said the city will purchase 10,000 more meters next year.
Once that is complete, around 80% of the old meters will have been replaced.
Ensor said the money will have to be spent by the end of 2026.
“Some will take longer than others. Some will happen pretty quick,” Ensor said.
Ensor said she knows many people will not notice the projects as they are completed. But they’re there.
“No one sees it. Everything happens behind the scenes, but it supports everything else,” she said.
“It supports quality of life. It supports economic development. It’s the engine that makes everything go behind the scenes.”
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.