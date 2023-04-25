The city of Kingsport previewed its latest amenity Tuesday afternoon — a soon-to-be bicycle pump track.
It is part of a two-phase project that started last summer with the opening of the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
The city of Kingsport previewed its latest amenity Tuesday afternoon — a soon-to-be bicycle pump track.
It is part of a two-phase project that started last summer with the opening of the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
“We are so excited about what’s going on next, which is going forward with our pump track,” Kittie Frazier, parks and recreation manager for the city of Kingsport, said.
Work on the facility began earlier this year and the track is expected to be completed by fall. Once done, the track will feature berms and walls to be able to ride effortlessly, without pedaling.
Besides the track, there will also be a brand-new plaza between the pump track and the skate park, along with some additional shade structures. Frazier said there will also be expanded parking.
In the future, the city hopes to build mountain biking and hiking trails in the surrounding area of Cement Hill.
The pump track and the skate park are just part of a collaborative effort to develop the old General Shale property the city acquired a decade ago. Miracle Field has already been built in the area and new mixed-use development, Brickyard Park, is also on the verge of being built. The city is also working on a passive park on Cement Hill.
“We just keep adding to this little corridor of Kingsport,” Alderman James Phillips said.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the first thoughts by city leaders after buying the property was turning it into a new industrial site.
But they had a change of heart.
“We stepped back and said, ‘Is that really going to be the highest and best use?’” he said.
City leaders kept going back to the idea of a mixed-use facility, he said.
McCartt said once the overall plan is executed, it could be transformational.
“We think it’s going to be unique to the region and a driver to our downtown and city as a whole,” he said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.