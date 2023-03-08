Kingsport Police logo
The Kingsport Police Department issued a warning Wednesday for residents to be on the watch for individuals who may be masquerading as police officers.

According to a press release, the department is occasionally contacted by concerned citizens who have received questionable phone calls from someone claiming to be affiliated with the Kingsport Police Department.

