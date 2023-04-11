Kingsport Police logo
The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a community drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

This initiative is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.

