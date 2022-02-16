KINGSPORT — Authorities continue searching for two teenagers reported missing in two separate incidents.
The Kingsport Police Department posted two bulletins on Wednesday reminding the public of the missing teenagers.
Police are still trying to locate 16-year-old Stephen McGovern, who was last seen on April 16, 2021, and 15-year-old Damien Roy Osborne, missing since Nov. 1, 2021.
The KPD said foul play is not suspected in either case.
McGovern is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Osborne is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen in the 400 block of Allen Drive.
Anyone who sees either of the teens or might know their current whereabouts is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.