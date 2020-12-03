KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are asking for your help in identifying the man who stole a $6,000 lawn mower from the Kubota dealership in November.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, an unidentified white male stole a Kubota zero-turn mower from the Stone Drive business around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5. Police say the suspect drove the mower from the Kubota lot into the parking lot of a neighboring business, where he loaded it onto a trailer.
The suspect then fled the scene, pulling the trailer behind what appeared to be a white Ford pickup truck. Police say the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
If you can identify the man or know his current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.