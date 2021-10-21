KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in locating two 16-year-old teenagers who went missing earlier this week near Allen Drive.
Tuesday evening in the 400 block of Allen Drive, Dakota Benton and Hailey Carrico were reported as missing juveniles to the KPD. While foul play is not suspected, due to their minor age, investigators are making every possible effort to locate them.
Benton is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 156 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a multi-colored knit cap.
Carrico’s height and weight were not provided, but she’s described as having dark brown and red hair and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans and white slip-on shoes.
If you have any information about Benton or Carrico or their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.