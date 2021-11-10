KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in locating a Knoxville man who has been missing for more than a week.
Authorities are searching for Travis A. Woods, 35, of Knoxville, who was reported missing to the KPD on Nov. 8.
At that time, Woods had not been seen or heard from since Oct. 28 when he was spotted on Lynn Garden Drive, the KPD reports. However, the day after he was reported missing, police say Woods was seen driving along West Carters Valley Road.
Woods lives in Knoxville, but frequents Kingsport. And while there is no known reason to suspect foul play at this time, due to some information shared with investigators regarding his personal and medical history, there is reasonable cause to be concerned for his overall health and welfare, the KPD reports.
Woods is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing roughly 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a black 1999 Ford F-250 extended-cab 4x4 pickup, with custom wheels, bearing Tennessee license plate JNZTOY2.
If you happen to see Woods, the truck or know his current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.