KINGSPORT – Kingsport police are asking for your help in locating 17-year-old Kaley Wells, who was reported missing early Thursday morning.
Wells was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Tiffany Court. While foul play is not suspected, due to her minor age police are making every possible effort to locate her.
Wells is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 305 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you’ve seen Wells or know her current whereabouts, you’re asked to Detective Erik Steele at 423-245-3822 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.