KINGSPORT – A 10-year-old Kingsport girl was reported missing by her mother on Wednesday and police are asking for your help in locating the youth.
The girl – Destiny Swatzell – was reported missing by her mother around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen at her residence, located in the 36000 block of Watterson Street, just a few hours earlier, Kingsport police report.
Police say no suspicious circumstances exist and there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time, however, due to her minor age, detectives are making every possible effort to locate her as soon as possible.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, Destiny is a 10-year-old white female child, approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and possibly wearing white flip-flop style sandals.
If you see her or know her current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.