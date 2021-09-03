KINGSPORT - Due to the recent resurgence of COVID-19, the Kingsport Police Department will be temporarily reinstating various safety protocols effective Monday.
The protocols are meant to lessen the chances of exposure to and transmission of the virus, according to Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD.
The following protocols will remain in effect until the number of positive cases significantly decline.
· Officers will not be responding to some calls that are extremely minor or civil in nature, unless there is a public safety issue. In these cases, guidance will be provided by telephone, Patton said.
· There will be an increase in the reporting of incidents by telephone rather than an officer responding in person unless there is a current public safety issue.
· Officers will be strongly encouraged to maintain safe “social distancing” from citizens whenever possible.
· Officers will be strongly discouraged from entering private residences or businesses unless absolutely necessary.
These changes are similar to how the department conducted business during the peak of COVID-19 last year, Patton said.