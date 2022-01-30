They “no shaved” in November.
But, the scraggly beards are now off.
“Everybody is shaved again,” said Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, laughing.
The Kingsport Police Department this week donated $12,500 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after a two-month campaign to try and round up some money for a worthy cause. They presented the donation check to St. Jude’s affiliate, Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Starting Nov. 1, the Kingsport Police Department participated in “No Shave November” to help stir up donations for a worthy cause. The police department decided St. Jude’s would be the cause.
“Without question, I would consider our No Shave November a complete success,” Kingsport Police Department Chief Dale Phipps said. “The participation level of all employees was overwhelming. I am so thankful that several of our community partners, as well as citizens made contributions to assist us in this worthwhile event.”
The Kingsport Police Department rules are that officers are not allowed to have beards. But, the department bent the rules for two months, allowing them as long as they were well groomed.
The police department internally raised $7,250. A community partner, though, stepped in to help.
Holston Medical Group put in an additional $5,000, playing a large part in the success of the fundraiser.
It was the first time the department had conducted this type of fundraiser. Phipps was instrumental in it happening. When he became police chief last year, it was one of the things he wanted the department to become involved in.
“It was truly a blessing to be able to present a check to St. Jude for over $12,000 to help them in their daily efforts to thwart this incredibly devastating cancer,” Phipps said. “I have heard many positive comments from our officers, employees and citizens. I look forward for another opportunity for our department to be able to serve this community and region in a similar way.”
Patton said he definitely believes the fundraiser will once again happen at the end of the year.
“It was a win-win,” he said. “It boosted morale. It gave us something we could never do. Grow a beard.”