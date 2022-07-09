Kingsport Police Department

Kingsport Police Logo

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department once again is announcing its annual Summer of Safety traffic enforcement campaign.

“Our ultimate goal is simple: For the sake of the safety of our city’s motoring public, we expect compliance with the traffic laws and ordinances of the state of Tennessee and the city of Kingsport,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “Anything less is unsafe and unacceptable.”

According to a press release, until Sept. 30 all members of the KPD will be significantly increasing their enforcement efforts to address traffic violations and focus on reducing and discouraging their occurrence, with a mission of minimizing crashes and the resultant injuries and fatalities.

Some of the violations that officers

will be prioritizing include but are not

necessarily limited to:

• Driving under the influence

• Reckless driving

• Drag racing

• Aggressive driving and road rage

• Texting, hands-free violations, and other forms of distracted driving

• Excessive speed

• Child restraint and seat belt violations

• Safety equipment violations

• Excessive noise (especially extremely loud modified exhaust systems)

• Exhaust systems deliberately modified to blow excessive smoke

Some of these violations will result in a citation being issued to the offender, while others could easily lead to jail confinement with expensive fines, court costs and attorney fees, the release said.

