KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments.
“I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
The KPD honored the following officers:
Detective Erik Steele
Steele is a veteran officer assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.
On Nov. 18, 2022, he graduated from the University of Tennessee National Forensic Academy (NFA) in Oak Ridge.
The NFA is an intensive 10-week training program in evidence identification, collection, and preservation. The NFA utilizes curriculum developed by leading forensic practitioners from across the United States. Participants are challenged in the various disciplines through classroom instruction, lab activities, and field practicums in the specialized courses.
The goal of the academy is to prepare the crime scene investigator to recognize key elements and to improve the process of evidence recovery and submission.
Detective Jason Powers
Powers is also a veteran officer assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.
On Oct. 7, 2022, he graduated from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation State Academy.
The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field and is geared toward advancing techniques, science, and strategy for the law enforcement community.
It is a five-day-a-week commitment for four weeks and includes a focus on leadership development, constitutional law, interview and interrogation, crime scene investigation, and undercover cases.
Officer Matt McGuire
McGuire is a veteran officer assigned to the Traffic Unit.
Among his many professional qualifications, he is a Certified Crash Reconstructionist and a Certified Drug Recognition Expert.
The DRE certification is a highly advanced skillset that goes well beyond basic standardized field sobriety testing to establish not only that a particular motorist is impaired, but what specific alcohol or drug classification the motorist is under the influence of.
On Dec. 15, 2022, McGuire was presented with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Drug Recognition Expert of the Year Award.
Officer Cody Buchanan
Buchanan was sworn in with the KPD on July 5, 2022 and graduated from the Blount County Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy on Nov. 4, 2022.
At his academy graduation, Buchanan was presented with the William D. Nuchols Outstanding Officer Award for overall excellence in his class, which is the most prestigious award presented by the academy.
Buchanan is currently assigned to Patrol as he completes the KPD Field Training Program.
Officer Jaylon Strayhorn
Strayhorn was sworn in with the KPD on Aug. 22, 2022 and graduated from the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy on Dec. 1, 2022.
At his academy graduation, Strayhorn was presented with the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Outstanding Achievement Award for overall excellence in his class, which is the most prestigious award presented by the academy.
Strayhorn is assigned to Patrol as he completes the KPD Field Training Program.