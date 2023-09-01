featured Kingsport police looking for runaway teen boy CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Sep 1, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Aadyn Henry Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Police are looking for a 14-year-old missing Kingsport boy.According to a press Kingsport Police Department press release, Aadyn Henry was reported to the Kingsport Police Department as a runaway on Wednesday evening.Aadyn was reported to have left his residence voluntarily, but without permission from his guardian. Kingsport Detectives are asking the public for help in locating him.He is a 14 year old white male. He is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Barnett Drive, wearing a red t-shirt and jeans. Anyone who has any information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to call the Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clothing Police Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport police looking for runaway teen boy Editorial: Please stay cautious in highway work zones The power of community begins with being a good neighbor Sullivan EMS chief says ambulance replacement plan 'tremendous' Northeast State, Tennessee College of Applied Technology sign first-ever articulation agreement Driver and vehicle located from fatal Duffield crash Local Events