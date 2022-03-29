KINGSPORT — Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend.
Authorities are looking for Mariah Alexandro Valerio, who was reported missing on Friday.
Valerio is 5-foot-4 and weighs around 120 pounds. She has a nose ring in her right nostril.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Police said they have no reason to suspect foul play.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-police