KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 15-year-old teenager.
On Monday, Damien Roy Osborne was reported missing. While foul play is not suspected at this time, due to his minor age, investigators are making every possible effort to locate him, according to Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department.
Osborne is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the 400 block of Allen Drive.
If you happen to see Osborne or know his current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.